Navy vet, Old Town resident announces council campaign

Matt Feely, an Old Town resident, announced his candidacy for council to the Alexandria Democratic Committee last week.

Feely, a retired supply corps captain with the U.S. Navy, has been an adjunct assistant professor at Columbia Business School since 2013. He’s lived in Old Town for 12 years. Feely is running a campaign focused on correcting the city’s fiscal imbalance — namely the city’s budget deficit — improving risk management, funding Alexandria City Public Schools and improving the public infrastructure decision-making process.

Feely graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and received an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, a master’s of science from the National Defense University and a PhD from the University of Pennsylvania.

Feely is the sixth Democrat to announce intentions to run after Dak Hardwick, Mo Seifeldein, Amy Jackson, Robert Ray and Canek Aguirre. So far, incumbent councilors Del Pepper, Willie Bailey and John Chapman have announced intentions to run for council this year.

The Democratic primary takes place June 12. Feely kicks off his campaign Feb. 21 at Tempo Restaurant from 6 to 9 p.m.