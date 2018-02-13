Alexandria man sentenced for throwing Molotov cocktails at apartment building

A 24-year-old Alexandria man was sentenced Tuesday for throwing Molotov cocktails at an apartment building in the city and, as a result, setting it on fire, the U.S. Attorney of the Eastern District of Virginia announced in a news release.

Josepha Kasai was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the arson, which took place in June 2016. Kasai, according to court records, smashed a Molotov cocktail at the door of a third floor apartment unit, which set fire to the doorway and trapped nine individuals on the third floor. Kasai proceeded to go outside and throw another Molotov cocktail at the third floor apartment unit’s bedroom window. The buiding was evacuated as a result of the fire.

The victim who lived inside the third floor apartment jumped from his balcony. Kasai then chased after the victim with what appeared to be a knife, according to court records. Kasai told law enforcement it was his intention to kill the victim who jumped from the balcony because he had previously stolen his iPhone.

Kasai was found guilty of the crime by U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Trenga after a bench trial in October 2017.