Alexandria Sports Roundup: Week of Feb. 8

The Alexandria Times sports roundup includes records and game results for the prior week in two sports per season for Alexandria’s four local high schools: Bishop Ireton, Episcopal, St. Stephens and St. Agnes School and T.C. Williams High School. Records will be presented alphabetically, while results will be listed by date.

This winter, the sports included are boys’ and girls’ basketball. We will also be running photos with captions from games and encourage readers to send timely photos for submission to newstips@alextimes.com. We will also continue covering games from various sports, as well as running sports features about Alexandria athletes.

Boys’ Basketball:

School Record:

Bishop Ireton 7-16

Episcopal 16-7

SSSAS 14-7

T.C. Williams 5-13

Scores this week:

Feb. 2

BI L 56-37 @ DeMatha

Episcopal L 82-61 @ Georgetown Prep

SSSAS W 73-68 vs. Landon

TC L 70-43 vs. Annandale

Feb. 3

Episcopal W 70-54 vs. Collegiate

SSSAS W 82-47 vs. St. Anne’s-Belfield

Feb. 4

BI L 65-41 @ Gonzaga

Feb. 6

BI L 64-47 @ Bishop O’Connell

Episcopal W 70-68 vs. Bullis

Girls’ Basketball:

School Record:

Bishop Ireton 18-6

Episcopal 9-10

SSSAS 5-11

T.C. Williams 17-4

Scores this week:

Feb. 1

Episcopal L 44-42 vs. SRSSH

SSSAS L 49-46 @ Madeira

TC W 70-23 @ Annandale

Feb. 2

BI L 56-47 vs. Elizabeth Seton High School

Feb. 3

Episcopal L 59-43 @ Trinity Episcopal

Feb. 4

BI W 69-52 vs. St. Mary’s Ryken

Feb. 6

BI L 50-45 vs. Bishop O’Connell

SSSAS L 59-39 vs. Holton-Arms

TC W 66-46 vs. Hayfield