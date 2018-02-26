St. Patrick’s Day festivities to hit Alexandria this weekend

Though St. Patrick’s Day isn’t for another two weeks, the festivities will begin early in Old Town this Saturday with the 37th Annual Alexandria St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade fun will begin with a Classic Car Show at 9 a.m. and will be followed by a dog show at Market Square at 10:30 a.m.

The dog show will be hosted by WUSA9 News’ Peggy Fox and categories include best costume, best human/canine look-alike, most talented and most St. Paddy’s spirit. The winners of each category will receive a 2018 “Pet” Troy Award Trophy, named after Pat Troy, the founder of the parade and the Ballyshaners, the organization that continues to host the parade each year.

Pat Troy and his wife, Bernadette, will also serve as grand marshals of the parade. The two also owned The Irish Walk and Ireland’s Own Restaurant and Pub in Old Town for 40 years.

The parade begins at 12:15 at the corner of King and Alfred streets.