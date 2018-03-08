ACPS students enter National History Day contest

More than 1,200 students from Francis C. Hammond and George Washington middle schools recently participated in the National History Day contest, presenting projects covering topics from the Salem witch trials to the Iran hostage crisis. The top two winners from each category headed to the Division V competition to compete with students from Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Falls Church and beyond.

Each year, honors social studies students from the two schools in grades six, seven and eight engage in a long-term research project as individuals or groups on historical topics of interest based on the National History Day theme. This year’s theme was, “Conflict and Compromise in History.” Students worked on their projects from the end of September to late January/early February and then presented their projects.

NHD is an innovative curriculum framework through which students learn history by selecting topics of interest and engaging in long-term research projects. Students and teachers practice critical inquiry, asking questions of significance, time and place that immerse students in their topic. Students conduct extensive primary and secondary research, analyze and interpret their sources and draw conclusions about their topics’ significance in history. Students present their work in original papers, exhibits, performances, websites or documentaries at a culminating event at their respective schools.

Congratulations to the following students who headed to the Division V regional competition:

Francis C. Hammond Middle School

Group Documentary

Sylvia Rahim, Petra Davis: Hamilton vs. Jefferson and Madison the compromise of 1790

Individual Documentary

Ramla Adnan: The Three-Fifths Compromise

Individual Exhibit

Aya Elmassuab: The Iran Hostage Crisis

Travis Rowley: Pig War

Group Exhibit

Sada Seman, Emma Toggia: The Blueprint of Women’s Rights – The Seneca Falls Convention and the Declaration of Sentiments

Alaina Daisy, Aliyah Royster San Luis, Fatima Suliman: The Marshall Plan

Individual Performance

Isabel Blackburn: Blood Segregation: How it Started, How it Ended

Skyler Fox: The XYZ What?

Group Performance

Olivia Kruse: Iranian Hostage Crisis

Group Website

Michelle Andzie-Mensah, Nancy Dofour, and Sabrin Suleman: The Great Compromise

Ismail Khalil, Jeffrey Ribera: Great Britain’s Plea For U.S. Aid

Individual Website

Elizabeth Lo: Spilled Coffee: The case the impacted the tort reform debate

Jackson Rowley: Berlin Airlift: Flying Above Conflict (advanced, but not competing)

Research Papers

Sarah Al-Hadhrami: “Military Women” World War II

Margaret Rocchio: Conflict and Compromise – Japanese American Internment Camps

Katherine Bectel: Salem Witch Trials

George Washington Middle School

Group Documentary

Ian McDonough and Adian Dullughan-Ripps: The Integration of Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas

Sam Walker Barber and Ethan Wentzel: Teddy Roosevelt Saving Football

Individual Documentary

Tanner Lewis: The Cuban Missile Crisis, The Greatest War that Somehow Never Happened

Lucy Thomas: The Vietnam War: A Conflict and Compromise

Individual Exhibit

Lucenna Salonga: Larry Itliong and the Filipino Farmworks

Lucie Morton: The United Nations War against Systematic Discrimination–How International Pressure Caused South Africa’s System of Exhibit Apartheid to Collapse

James Hunt: Line of Conflict

Group Exhibit

Nolan Dawson, Bea Savarie, Kirra August: The First Opium War

Individual Performance

Auburn Shepard: The Case of Galileo Galilei: A Case for a Sun-Centered Universe

Ava Tucker: The Henrietta Lacks Conflict; The View From a Cell

Madeline Arnold: Conflict and Compromise in Women’s Voting Rights

Group Performance

Hannah Kidd, Ilona Boehm-O’Conner, and Grace Metzler: The Marshall Plan

Susan Crumbley and Amelia Vineys: Breaking Barriers: Women Take on New Roles in the Civil War

Molly Hill and Anibel Dawson: Behind the Scenes of Executive Order 8802

Group Website

Helen Cooper and Chris Bright: Conscientious Objectors: The Heroes Who Refused to Carry Weapons

Maura Munson and Kaitlin Peters: Mommy, What Happens if the Bomb Drops?

Individual Website

Leah Devendorf: Rosie the Riveter-When Compromise Leads to Conflict

Liam Budi Arakawa: The Fights at Ground Zero

Research Papers