Alexandria officer arrested for rape, malicious wounding

An officer who has been with the Alexandria Police Department for four years was arrested for rape and malicious wounding in a neighboring county this month, the city announced in a news release March 20.

Prince William County Police Department arrested Khurram Chaudhary, 31, of Woodbridge, on March 16 for rape, malicious wounding with a caustic substance and assault and battery.

The Alexandria Police Department began investigating Chaudhary last week after an internal complaint when the domestic violence allegations were revealed.

The department contacted Prince William County Police in order to conduct a concurrent criminal investigation with Alexandria detectives, according to the release. The local investigation remains ongoing.