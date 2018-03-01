Alexandria Sports Roundup: Week of March 1

The Alexandria Times sports roundup includes records and game results for the prior week in two sports per season for Alexandria’s four local high schools: Bishop Ireton, Episcopal, St. Stephens and St. Agnes School and T.C. Williams High School. Records will be presented alphabetically, while results will be listed by date.

This winter, the sports included are boys’ and girls’ basketball. We will also be running photos with captions from games and encourage readers to send timely photos for submission to newstips@alextimes.com. We will also continue covering games from various sports, as well as running sports features about Alexandria athletes.

Boys’ Basketball:

School Record:

Bishop Ireton 11-20

Episcopal 19-9

SSSAS 17-9

T.C. Williams 7-14

Scores this week:

Feb. 22

B.I. W 68-57 vs. Our Lady of Good Counsel (WCAC playoff game)

Feb. 24

B.I. L 72-58 @ DeMatha Catholic High School (WCAC quarterfinals)

Feb. 27

Episcopal W 63-44 vs. St. Christopher’s (VISAA playoff game)

Girls’ Basketball:

School Record:

Bishop Ireton 21-9

Episcopal 13-14

SSSAS 12-15

T.C. Williams 22-5

Scores this week:

Feb. 23

Episcopal W 61-55 @ Flint Hill (ISL AA quarterfinals)

SSSAS W 59-43 @ National Cathedral School (ISL AA quarterfinals)

TC W 46-35 @ West Springfield

Feb. 24

B.I. W 53-50 vs. Bishop O’Connell (WCAC quarterfinals)

Episcopal L 60-35 vs. Holy Child (ISL AA semi-finals)

SSSAS L 67-58 vs. Potomac School (ISL AA semi-finals)

TC L 47-41 vs. Woodbridge

Feb. 25

B.I. L 64-53 vs. St. John’s (WCAC semi-finals)

Feb. 27

Episcopal W 54-37 vs. St. Gertrude (VISAA playoff game)