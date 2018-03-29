Alexandria Sports Roundup: Week of March 29

The Alexandria Times sports roundup includes records and game results for the prior week in two sports per season for Alexandria’s four local high schools: Bishop Ireton, Episcopal, St. Stephens and St. Agnes and T.C. Williams. Records will be presented alphabetically, while results will be listed by date.
This spring, the sports included are girls’ lacrosse and boys’ baseball. We will also be running photos with captions from games and encourage readers to send timely photos for submission to newstips@alextimes.com. We will also continue covering games from various sports, as well as running sports features about Alexandria athletes.
Girls’ Lacrosse:
School Record:
Bishop Ireton 5-1
Episcopal 3-2
SSSAS 6-1
T.C. Williams 2-1
Scores this week:
March 23
Episcopal W 13-10 vs. Collegiate
SSSAS W 12-9 @ Milton
March 24
SSSAS W 12-10 vs. Hinsdale
SSSAS L 12-10 vs. American Heritage
March 25
Episcopal L 16-11 vs. Bullis
March 27
B.I. W 9-8 vs. Our Lady of Good Counsel
Boys’ Baseball:
School Record:
Bishop Ireton 1-6
Episcopal 1-1
SSSAS 6-2
T.C. Williams 5-0
Scores this week:
March 24
B.I. L 10-0 vs. St. John’s
Episcopal L 6-4 @ Trinity Episcopal
March 25
B.I. L 11-1 @ Paul VI
March 26
B.I. L 3-0 vs. Bishop McNamara
T.C. W 12-5 vs. Osbourn Park
March 27
B.I. L 16-6 @ Trinity Episcopal
Episcopal W 3-2 vs. Trinity Christian
SSSAS L 12-2 @ Riverdale Baptist