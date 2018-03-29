Alexandria Sports Roundup: Week of March 29

The Alexandria Times sports roundup includes records and game results for the prior week in two sports per season for Alexandria’s four local high schools: Bishop Ireton, Episcopal, St. Stephens and St. Agnes and T.C. Williams. Records will be presented alphabetically, while results will be listed by date.

This spring, the sports included are girls’ lacrosse and boys’ baseball. We will also be running photos with captions from games and encourage readers to send timely photos for submission to newstips@alextimes.com. We will also continue covering games from various sports, as well as running sports features about Alexandria athletes.

Girls’ Lacrosse:

School Record:

Bishop Ireton 5-1

Episcopal 3-2

SSSAS 6-1

T.C. Williams 2-1

Scores this week:

March 23

Episcopal W 13-10 vs. Collegiate

SSSAS W 12-9 @ Milton

March 24

SSSAS W 12-10 vs. Hinsdale

SSSAS L 12-10 vs. American Heritage

March 25

Episcopal L 16-11 vs. Bullis

March 27

B.I. W 9-8 vs. Our Lady of Good Counsel

Boys’ Baseball:

School Record:

Bishop Ireton 1-6

Episcopal 1-1

SSSAS 6-2

T.C. Williams 5-0

Scores this week:

March 24

B.I. L 10-0 vs. St. John’s

Episcopal L 6-4 @ Trinity Episcopal

March 25

B.I. L 11-1 @ Paul VI

March 26

B.I. L 3-0 vs. Bishop McNamara

T.C. W 12-5 vs. Osbourn Park

March 27

B.I. L 16-6 @ Trinity Episcopal

Episcopal W 3-2 vs. Trinity Christian

SSSAS L 12-2 @ Riverdale Baptist