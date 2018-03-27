City’s 911 Center receives national accreditation

The City of Alexandria’s 911 Center became the first in Northern Virginia and the seventh in Virginia to be accredited by the Public Safety Communications Accreditation Program, according to a city news release.

The recognition, administered by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, recognizes the center’s compliance with internationally recognized standards in policies and procedures, administration, operation and support services.

The accreditation decision was formally presented at the agency’s national conference in Frisco, Texas on March 24. The accreditation process involved reviewing written materials, a public comment period and a week-long, on-site assessment.

The city said the new accreditation means the center will receive enhanced training for public safety personnel, greater staff engagement to improve policies and procedures, a lower risk for localities and customers and greater accountability for agency actions.

“Public safety telecommunicators are often the initial link in our regional public safety response network,” City Manager Mark Jinks said in the release. “When you call or text 9-1-1 in Alexandria, you’ll reach dedicated professionals in the Department of Emergency Communications who have met rigorous standards. They are a key part of our first responder team.”