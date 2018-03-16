Events: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with these Irish-themed events

Alexandria is set to have an Irish-themed bash all weekend long, with several St. Patrick’s Day parties, a parade and a dog show taking place.

Here are some of our top picks:

Saturday

St. Patrick’s Day at Port City Brewing Co.

Where: Port City Brewing Co., 3950 Wheeler Ave.

When: Noon to 9 p.m.

Local brewery Port City Brewing Co. holds an all-Saturday-long St. Patrick’s Day bash at its taproom. The party will feature dancers, music and live performances, festive beer selections and plenty of food options.

St. Patrick’s Day at Murphy’s Irish Pub

Where: Murphy’s Irish Pub, 713 King St.

When: 8 a.m. to close

If Irish pubs are more your style, Murphy’s Irish Pub is hosting a celebration from the wee hours of the morning until it closes. Live music from Pat Garvey, Pat Carroll and Both Sides will be featured. Irish dancing throughout the day will take place, courtesy of the Boyle School of Irish Dance.

St. Paddy’s Day at Chadwicks

Where: Chadwicks, 203 Strand St.

When: 10 a.m. to close

Hometown restaurant and bar Chadwicks will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with $3 mugs of beer and corned beef and cabbage all day. The party takes place from 10 a.m. to close.

Sunday

Fun Dog Show

Where: Market Square, 301 King St.

When: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Fun Dog Show will be held at Market Square from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m, with prizes awarded to winners in four categories: owner look-alike, St. Patrick’s spirit award, best costume and most talented.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Where: Starts at St. Asaph and King streets

When: 1:30 p.m.

Following its cancellation for March 3 due to extreme weather, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade will now take place at 1:30 p.m., following a revised map, starting at St. Asaph Street, turning on Lee Street and ending at the intersection of Cameron and Royal streets.

Want to see your events featured in our calendar? Send your event to newstips@alextimes.com.