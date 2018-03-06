New company to assume management of First Night Alexandria

An Alexandria company will be taking over management of First Night Alexandria, the annual New Year’s Eve party in Old Town and Del Ray.

The organization announced on Tuesday that Ann and Rick Dorman will retire after managing the event for 17 years. Now, Joyous Events LLC, a local company led by Marilyn Patterson, will take over management of the event.

“Ann and Rick have orchestrated the growth of First Night Alexandria since 2001, and have partnered with our board of directors throughout the successful nine-month process of finding a new management team,” Laurie MacNamara, president-elect of First Night Alexandria, said in a new release.

The Dormans first took the helm of the event in 2001 after First Night failed to take place on Dec. 31, 2000. They brought the event back on Dec. 31, 2001 with 13 performance venues, participating and 5,000 people attending. The event grew to 21 venues in Old Town and Del Ray by 2017.

Patterson, a longstanding Alexandria resident, said she hopes to build on the foundation the Dormans have left.

“As a fifth generation Alexandrian, it is certainly a source of great pride and excitement to be able to give back to my hometown. I look forward to continuing the mission of showcasing all that is ‘fantabulous’ about living, working and having fun in Alexandria,” Patterson said in the release.

Joyous Events will assume event management on April 1.