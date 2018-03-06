Geranio Ristorante closes in Old Town

Geranio Ristorante has closed after 42 years in Old Town, the restaurant’s owner announced via social media.

The restaurant served its last customers on Feb. 17. It was first opened by Lucio and Jane Bergamin in 1976 and, a decade later, in 1998, was purchased by Chef Troy Clayton. Clayton operated the restaurant until its recent closure.

The building the restaurant occupied at 722 King St., meanwhile, has been purchased by Arlington Property Ventures LLC, which owns three other King Street properties, including 704 King St., 726 King St. and 1118 King St. Arlington Property Ventures is now offering the building for lease.

Clayton described the decision to close the restaurant as a result of its “natural end,” and said he would be taking personal time to spend with family.

“It is with a heavy heart, but a lightness of being, I announce the closure of a 42-year-old institution of Old Town Alexandria. Lucio and Janey Bergamin, the founders and my adopted parents, forever have my love and gratitude for blessing me with the care of what they began,” Clayton’s statement on social media read.

“I am beyond grateful to the Geranio family of employees, you know who you are, and what we accomplished for so many years. My heartfelt thanks to all of our loyal guests in what was a second home to us all. It was a great run, and in so far as all good things eventually come to their natural end, we all did it well from the first day to the last,” the statement continued/