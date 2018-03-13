Officer accidentally discharges weapon at George Washington Middle School

An Alexandria police officer accidentally discharged his weapon this morning at George Washington Middle School, the Alexandria Police Department announced in a news release.

The incident involved a school resource officer accidentally discharging his weapon inside his office at the middle school at around 9:10 a.m. The news release states the officer checked for injuries and found that there were none. The officer, at that point, contacted his supervisor and school staff, according to the release.

Classes continued as normal for students and staff after the incident.

The officer has been with the Alexandria Police Department for five years. He has been placed on administrative leave while the police investigates the circumstances surrounding the incident, according to the release.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted to the story as they become available.