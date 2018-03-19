Archaeologists find remains of two historic ships at Robinson Landing site

Archaeologists under contract with Robinson Landing developer EYA have found the remains of two historic ships, the city announced in a news release Monday.

Preliminary evaluation estimates the ships are from the late 1700s or early 1800s, which matches the period of the ship found at the site of Hotel Indigo in late 2015.

“The discovery of three historic ships in a two-block area is absolutely incredible,” Eleanor Breen, acting city archaeologist, said in the release. “There have been very few ships from this era excavated in Virginia or nationwide.”

The city will lead an analysis to determine the next steps. The artifacts aren’t open to public view and aren’t visible from the street.

The city said it will provide updates as the process moves along.