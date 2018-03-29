Alexandria resident dies after Sunday assault

By Alexa Epitropoulos | aepitropoulos@alextimes.com

An Alexandria resident has died after an assault on Sunday, the Alexandria Police Department announced Thursday.

Officers were dispatched to a fight between relatives at about 6:24 p.m, according to police. Upon arriving, they located an unconscious man Nelson Cruz, 28, who was transported to a local hospital.

Cruz succumbed to his wounds and died at the hospital on Wednesday.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determined the manner of death to be homicide.

Brian Cruz-Segovia, a 23-year-old city resident, was arrested the day of the assault and charged with malicious wounding. Police didn’t specify how Cruz-Segovia is related to Cruz.

Police said charges may be pending and will be determined after they consult the Alexandria OFfice of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Cruz’s death marks the first homicide of 2018 in the City of Alexandria.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective William Oakley at 703-746-6606.