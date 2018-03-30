Man dies after motorcycle crash on King Street

A man died after a motorcycle crash on the 4300 block of King Street in the early hours of Friday morning, according to police.

Alexandria police said their initial investigation indicated Victor Fugitt, 34, of Haymarket, Virginia, was driving eastbound on King Street when he struck a light pole. Fugitt died at the scene of the crash. Police responded to the incident at 2:37 a.m. on Friday.

Members of the Criminal Investigations Section and Crash Reconstruction Team are investigating the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information regarding the incident is asked to call Detective Loren King at 703-746-6689.