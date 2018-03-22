Pat Troy, Alexandria St. Patrick’s Day Parade founder, dies at 76

By Missy Schrott | mschrott@alextimes.com

Pat Troy, a prominent business owner, Alexandria Living Legend and founder of the Alexandria St. Patrick’s Day Parade died this morning. He was 76.

Troy was born in Ireland, raised near the banks of the Shannon River in Kilcormac County, Ireland, according to Living Legends of Alexandria. At 21 years old, he immigrated to the United States with nothing more than $50.

For the past 40 years, Troy has been a beloved Alexandria resident. He is known throughout the city as a business owner and civic leader. He opened both the store Irish Walk and the pub Ireland’s Own in 1980, according to the Ballyshaners’ website. The pub, since renamed Pat Troy’s, closed shortly after his retirement in 2012.

Troy founded the Alexandria St. Patrick’s Day Parade in 1982, according to the Ballyshaners’ website. This past weekend, Troy and his wife of 45 years, Bernadette, were the Grand Marshals of the 2018 parade.

Troy has been a parishioner of St. Mary’s Basilica for more than 30 years. He’s also served as a governor on the Alexandria Convention and Visitors Association.

“Pat helped many people and had a lasting impact on Alexandria,” Mayor Allison Silberberg wrote in a Facebook post. “He was a dear friend and will be sorely missed.”

There will be a viewing at Demaine Funeral Home, 520 S. Washington St., on Friday, April 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral will take place Saturday, April 7 at 11 a.m. at The Basilica of St. Mary, 310 S. Royal St.