Three robberies over St. Patrick’s Day weekend

Alexandria police were busy investigating robberies over St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Police reported a robbery at 10:56 p.m. on Saturday in the 500 block of Four Mile Road. A group of men assaulted a man and stole his cell phone, according to police.

Police also responded to a robbery on the 100 block of Bragg Street in the wee hours of Sunday morning. A man assaulted another man and stole his wallet, police said.

Another robbery occurred in the 1900 block of King Street on March 16, police reported at 11:11 p.m. A group of juvenile males stole items from a cab driver, according to police. There were no injuries.

Police haven’t announced any arrests for the robbery incidents.