T.C. Williams hockey team wins championship

The T.C. Williams High School hockey team can now call themselves championship winners.

The team won the Capital Scholastic Hockey League Championship 5-4 against the Lake Braddock High School Bruins on March 2 at the Prince William Ice Center. The team achieved an early lead in the game with goals scored by players Ethan Steinburg, Jackson Oppel and Jason Townsend, according to the team’s head coach, Peter Townsend.

Lake Braddock, led by senior captain James Jones, rebounded with four consecutive goals to take a 4-3 lead. T.C. Williams retook their lead with two goals, one by Steinburg and one by Townsend, and took the championship. T.C. goalie Lucas Hernandez stopped 22 of 26 shots throughout the game.

Earlier, the team won a spot in the championship game by besting Robinson Secondary School 4-3 in the quarterfinals and WT Woodson High School 4-3 in the semifinal game.