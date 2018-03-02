Closures, power outages throughout Alexandria on Friday

The Nor’easter that swept through the D.C. metro area on its way up the East Coast caused a number of closures and power outages throughout the day on Friday.

Alexandria City Public Schools announced it would close all schools and offices on Friday at 5:12 a.m. The cancellation included activities in schools and on school grounds.

Many of the City of Alexandria’s facilities and parks closed on Friday, including Chinquapin Park Recreation Center, Fort Ward Museum & Historic Site, Animal Welfare League of Alexandria, William Ramsay Recreation Center, Patrick Henry Recreation Center, Jerome “Buddie” Ford Nature Center, Teen Wellness Center, Alexandria Black History Museum and the Alexandria Health Department. City Marina public piers were also closed throughout the day, with pedestrians encouraged to use Union Street instead.

City employees were also able to take unscheduled leave or telework on Friday.

The high wind warning for the Alexandria area is in effect until Friday at midnight and through 6 a.m. on Saturday. Winds of up to 40 miles per hour are expected through that time, with gusts of up to 70 miles per hour possible.

The Ballyshaners don’t plan to cancel the St. Patrick’s Parade on Saturday, the group announced on Facebook on Friday afternoon. The organization cautioned participants to be mindful of banners, tall floats and other wind-catching items and make them secure and ready to withstand wind gusts.

Power outages were reported throughout the city by Dominion Energy. Dominion reported 12,320 power outages in Alexandria of its 63,633 customers as of Friday afternoon.

