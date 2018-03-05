Power restored to most residents after windy weekend conditions

Winds topped out at 66 miles per hour in the D.C. metro area on March 2, causing school closures, widespread power outages and, in some cases, property damage.

The windy conditions caused by what was later named Winter Storm ‘Riley’ left around 11,000 of Dominion Energy’s Alexandria customers without power at its peak. Only 93 city customers remained without power as of Monday afternoon, according to Dominion Energy. Overall, 10,930 Dominion Energy customers are still without power in Northern Virginia. Signals at more than 50 intersections were interrupted by the storm, according to a city news release issued Saturday.

The nor’easter also resulted in downed trees, which caused damage to homes and cars throughout the city. The city on Saturday urged residents to put tree limbs and larger yard waste next to trash cans and to place smaller debris in containers with the city-issued ‘Yard Waste’ stickers.

The conditions prompted the city and the Ballyshaners on Friday to cancel the St. Patrick’s Day Parade planned for Saturday. The organization said via social media that it was close to arranging a new date with City of Alexandria leaders. Alexandria City Public Schools reopened Monday after being closed on Friday.

The bad weather also prompted some businesses to help out. The Wharf, a longtime Old Town restaurant, offered 50 percent of all food and non-alcoholic beverages on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

“The Wharf is proud and grateful to have been a part of this Old Town community for 30 years, and if we can offer a safe, warm place for those who have lost power or more to enjoy a great deal, we are happy to do so,” The Wharf said in a news release.

