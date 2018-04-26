Alexandria Sports Roundup: Week of April 26

The Alexandria Times sports roundup includes records and game results for the prior week in two sports per season for Alexandria’s four local high schools: Bishop Ireton, Episcopal, St. Stephens and St. Agnes and T.C. Williams. Records will be presented alphabetically, while results will be listed by date.

This spring, the sports included are girls’ lacrosse and boys’ baseball. We will also be running photos with captions from games and encourage readers to send timely photos for submission to newstips@alextimes.com. We will also continue covering games from various sports, as well as running sports features about Alexandria athletes.

Girls’ Lacrosse:

School Record:

Bishop Ireton 14-3

Episcopal 6-8

SSSAS 9-2

T.C. Williams 5-4

Scores this week:

April 19

B.I. W 16-6 vs. St. Mary’s Ryken

April 20

Episcopal L 11-7 @ St. Catherine’s

April 23

B.I. L 13-6 @ Gleneig

April 24

B.I. W 18-5 vs. Bishop O’Connell

Boys’ Baseball:

School Record:

Bishop Ireton 3-16

Episcopal 4-8

SSSAS 1-5

T.C. Williams 7-6

Scores this week:

April 19

B.I. L 17-1 @ Bishop McNamara

Episcopal L 5-1 vs. St. Albans

April 21

B.I. L 8-4 vs. The Heights

Episcopal W 5-3 vs. T.C.

April 23

B.I. W 10-3 @ St. Mary’s Ryken