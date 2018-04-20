Letter to the Editor: Wilson has short memory about campaign contributions

In a recent email Vice Mayor Justin Wilson asserted about his mayoralty run: “This is my fifth campaign for office in Alexandria, I have always refused contributions from those who have business before the council.” Wilson has a very short memory. The public record of his campaign contributions already this year shows two $1,000 contributions from individuals who do business before council.

One $1,000 check is from Mike Anderson, a prominent Alexandria restauranteur who is an owner of the Sushi Bar, Pork Barrel, Tres Hermanos and Sweet Fire Donna’s. I personally have been in the council chamber when special use permits were approved for two of those restaurants. Nor would I be surprised if all of them have required some kind of council action. Pork Barrel has contributed an additional $964.

Another $1,000 has come from Jack Taylor, owner of Jack Taylor Toyota. I was at council several years ago when his firm sought and received permission for taller lights at his Route One car sales. Over the years Taylor’s Toyota dealership has contributed $4,276 to Wilson. Don Simpson, Sr. a major Alexandria property owner and developer, gave Wilson a total of $1,700 from 2009 to 2015, while his son, Don Simpson Jr. contributed another $500 on March 11, 2018.

In sharp contrast to Wilson, his opponent, Mayor Allison Silberberg, refuses all contributions from developers, their lawyers and others whose business interests bring them before council. If she receives a check from such a source, she returns it.

Now tell me, which candidate for mayor represents good government?

-Jack Sullivan, Alexandria