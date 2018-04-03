New candidate announces run for council

Shortly before the deadline to run for council as a Democrat arrived, Old Town resident Chris Hubbard threw his hat in the ring.

Hubbard officially launched his campaign April 2. He said in a news release his candidacy is focused on making Alexandria a more pedestrian-friendly community and mentioned city schools and affordable housing as priorities.

The candidate owns an architecture and planning firm in the city. He holds a bachelors of science in biochemistry and a master’s of architecture from Virginia Tech.

Hubbard joins a full field of Democratic candidates, including Dak Hardwick, Mo Seifeldein, Amy Jackson, Canek Aguirre, Robert Ray, Matt Feely and Elizabeth Bennett-Parker. A Republican candidate, Kevin Dunne, has also announced intentions to run for council. Incumbent councilors Del Pepper, Paul Smedberg, John Chapman and Willie Bailey are running for reelection.