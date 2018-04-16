Overnight storms result in flooding throughout Alexandria

Overnight storms and rainy conditions caused flooding on Alexandria's waterfront, including on Union Street, on Monday morning (Photo Credit: Hal Hardaway)
Storms and rainfall that started in the early hours of Monday morning resulted in flooding on Alexandria streets near the waterfront, including in Old Town. 

The intersection of Union and King streets had accumulated five inches of water as of Monday morning, photos taken by eyewitnesses show.

The Four Mile Run area, as well as portions of George Washington Parkway and I-395 lanes in Alexandria, also experienced some flooding, Twitter users reported. 

Flooded streets, however, had mostly cleared by early Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flooding warning at 3:35 a.m. and advised those in the area to not drive through small streams or through water on roadways. The National Weather Service later cancelled that warning and issued a flood warning in its place, which expired at 11:45 a.m.

 

 

 

