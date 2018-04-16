Friday crash injures two people

404
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

A car crash on late Friday night in Alexandria resulted in two non-life-threatening injuries, Fairfax Fire & Rescue reported via social media.

Fairfax Fire & Rescue and the Alexandria Fire Department responded to the crash on I-95 northbound prior to South Van Dorn Street at 11:32 p.m. on Friday. The crash involved two cars, with a person trapped in each vehicle. 

Crews on the scene extracted both trapped individuals and transported them to area hospitals. 

No details about what caused the crash were released. 

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail