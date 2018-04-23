Photos: 2018 George Washington Parkway Classic

The 34th annual George Washington Parkway Classic kicked off bright and early on Saturday morning at 8 a.m.

The 10-mile race, which also offers 5K race options and a Kid’s Dash race, starts at George Washington’s Mount Vernon and winds through Old Town Alexandria. This year’s event attracted 8,389 entries.

Will Christian, 34, of Norfolk, Virginia, finished the 10-mile race first this year, with an average pace of 5:02 and a total race time of 50:28. Kieran O’Connor, 31, of Arlington, finished the race second, with an average pace of 5:14 and a total race time of 52:11. Bryan Cook, 24, of Durham, North Carolina, rounded out the top three with an average pace of 5:17 and a total race time of 52:43.

Keely Eckberg, of Arlington, was the fastest female participant, with an average pace of 6:19 and a total race time of 1:03:08.

Full results can be viewed here.