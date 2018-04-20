Historic Garden Week arrives in Old Town this weekend

The Garden Club of Virginia’s 85th Historic Garden Week kicks off on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a tour of five historic homes and gardens in Old Town that is expected to draw around 1,500 garden enthusiasts and tourists.

Homes on tour are 201 S. Lee St., 415 Prince St., 412 Prince St. 213 S. Fairfax St., 209 S.

St. Asaph St. Tickets are $45 in advance and $55 the day of the tour and are available at www.vagardenweek.org.

Also included in the ticket price: refreshments at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 228 S. Pitt St. and admission to Carlyle House, Lee-Fendall House, River Farm, Gunston Hall and Mount Vernon. Proceeds fund the restoration and preservation of more than 40 public gardens, a research fellowship program and a Garden Club of Virginia centennial project with Virginia State Parks.

Local restoration gardens include Green Spring Gardens and George Washington’s Mount Vernon.