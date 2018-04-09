Car backflips in front of Basilica of St. Mary

A car crash in Old Town ended with a white sedan inverted in front of the doors of the Basilica of St. Mary at 310 S. Royal St. on Sunday morning.

The Alexandria Police Department reported the Sunday morning crash at 7:13 a.m. via Facebook and Twitter. Police said the driver of the inverted vehicle had been transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

UPDATE: The driver involved in the crash in the 300 block of S Royal Street has been transported to local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/kMdPO9nkK6 — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) April 8, 2018

Police didn’t release any updates about the status of the driver as of Monday morning and it’s unclear what charges he or she may face.

The Basilica of St. Mary shared an article on Facebook about the crash later on Sunday morning.

“Please keep the driver and everyone involved in the crash this morning in your prayers,” the post read.