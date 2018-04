To the editor:

I greatly appreciate your March 22 front-page article on Blois Hundley, “A school cook’s forgotten civil rights stand.” It provides valuable education on shameful local and national history, as well as the triumph of character and perseverance over injustice. You have helped preserve the value of the personal struggle of Hundley and those who supported her at the time – and those who have worked to extend and expound on the cause.

– Ian Arthur Maxey