Mia’s Italian Kitchen opens in Old Town

Mia’s Italian Kitchen held its grand opening in Old Town on Wednesday.

The restaurant opened at 100 King St. near the waterfront, which was most recently occupied by Carluccio’s. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, as well as brunch on the weekends.

The menu includes a wide range of Italian cuisine, serving seafood like grilled stuffed calamari and a number of pasta starters and specialty dishes, including gnocchi al quattro formaggi, egg yolk raviolo, spaghetti alla carbonara and pappardelle alla bolognese.

All pizza is square and sold by the slice. Selections include favorites like margherita, pepperoni, sausage & peppers and prosciutto & arugula.

The pricepoint ranges from $5 to $7 for pizza slices, $6 to $14 for starters, $12 to $16 for sandwiches and $16 to $33 for pasta.

The restaurant also serves a selection of non-alcoholic refreshers and sangria by the glass or by pitcher.

Alexandria Restaurant Partners first announced plans to open Mia’s in September. The effort was spearheaded by ARP partner Dave Nicholas. The restaurant group also owns or operates a number of restaurants in the area, including Vola’s Dockside Grill, Virtue Feed & Grain, Theismann’s Restaurant, The Majestic, Lena’s Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap and Palette 22.

“We’re excited to bring this corner and this building back to life,” ARP Principal Scott Shaw said. “Old Town and the waterfront need a vibrant restaurant in this space.”