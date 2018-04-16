National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to move headquarters to Carlyle

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is moving its headquarters to Carlyle, real estate firm JLL announced in a news release.

The nonprofit has signed a lease to move to a 63,000-square-foot space at 333 John Carlyle St. The nonprofit has, to this point, occupied two office buildings in Alexandria, including 699 Prince St. in Old Town and 1101 King St. The move will consolidate the two offices.

NCMEC is targeting a fourth quarter move to its new Carlyle space. The nonprofit is, meanwhile, selling its 48,500-square-foot office building at 699 Prince St., according to the release. It has occupied the building for two decades.

The nonprofit first started scouting for new office space in 2015, according to the release, when it hired JLL to perform an analysis of its real estate options.

“Finding a new headquarters where the entire NCMEC team could be under one roof is pivotal in increasing our effectiveness and collaboration as an organization,” NCMEC President and CEO John F. Clark said in a provided statement. “JLL understood our needs and executed a strategy resulting in an affordable long-term office space solution in a highly visible location that will bolster our organizational operations and, furthermore, our impact.”

NCMEC was established in 1984 following U.S. Congress’ passage of the Missing Children’s Assistance Act. Since then, it has assisted in the recovery of 227,000 missing children and received more than 13.6 million reports of suspected child sexual exploitation, according to the release.