Police investigate two weekend robberies

The Alexandria Police Department reported two robberies in the West End on Sunday evening.

The first robbery took place at the intersection of North Beauregard and North Armistead streets. Police reported at 10:22 p.m. on Sunday that a group of males stole money from a victim, with one of the suspects brandishing a knife. There were no injuries as a result of that incident.

The second robbery took place in the unit block of Bragg Street. Police reported at 10:51 p.m. on Sunday that two suspects stole two cell phones from the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No further information about the incidents was available as of Monday afternoon.