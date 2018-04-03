Alexandria Economic Development Partnership expands pop-up program

The Alexandria Economic Development Partnership will expand its retail pop-up program, the city organization announced in a news release last week.

AEDP is partnering with The Art League and the International Institute of Photography to host a temporary art exhibit at 104 S. Union St. in Old Town throughout April.

The exhibit, called “Looking Up,” will showcase photography from 10-year-old girls who participate in the Space of Her Own Old Town outreach program, juxtaposed with iconic photographs of groundbreaking women in the field, according to a news release. The exhibit started Monday and will run through May 1.

The city’s pop-up program has also hosted fashion pop-up 116 King Street, which is now moving into Founder’s Hall at 106 N. Lee St.

The pop-up program was first launched in 2016, aiming to connect property owners and aspiring entrepreneurs and to encourage property owners to consider temporary uses for vacant spaces.