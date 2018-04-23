Police investigate two robberies over weekend

Two robberies took place in the city last week, according to the Alexandria Police Department.

Police reported a commercial robbery on Saturday night, in which a suspect stole money from mini-golf on the site of a park on the 4000 block of Eisenhower Avenue.

Another robbery on the 3800 block of Russell Road took place in the early hours of Sunday morning. During that incident, two suspects assaulted a victim and stole his phone.

A third robbery took place a few days earlier on April 18 on the 400 block of North Armistead Street. During that incident, a teenager stole a phone from a nine-year-old victim.

Officers apprehended the suspect following the incident. Police haven’t named the suspect.