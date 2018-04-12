Sports Roundup: Week of April 12

The Alexandria Times sports roundup includes records and game results for the prior week in two sports per season for Alexandria’s four local high schools: Bishop Ireton, Episcopal, St. Stephens and St. Agnes and T.C. Williams. Records will be presented alphabetically, while results will be listed by date.

This spring, the sports included are girls’ lacrosse and boys’ baseball. We will also be running photos with captions from games and encourage readers to send timely photos for submission to newstips@alextimes.com. We will also continue covering games from various sports, as well as running sports features about Alexandria athletes.

Girls’ Lacrosse:

School Record:

Bishop Ireton 8-1

Episcopal 4-6

SSSAS 8-2

T.C. Williams 3-2

Scores this week:

April 5

B.I. W 10-9 @ American Heritage

Episcopal L 17-5 @ Holton-Arms

SSSAS W 15-6 vs. Loyola Academy

T.C. W 17-6 vs. Mount Vernon

April 7

Episcopal L 9-3 vs. Loyola Academy

Episcopal L 12-9 vs. OLGC

SSSAS L 7-6 vs. Academy-Notre Dame De Namur

April 10

B.I. W 12-6 vs. Episcopal Academy (Newtown Square, Pennsylvania)

Boys’ Baseball:

School Record:

Bishop Ireton 2-10

Episcopal 2-4

SSSAS 9-4

T.C. Williams 5-5

Scores this week:

April 5

B.I. L 10-0 @ Norfolk Academy

Episcopal W 4-3 @ SSSAS

April 6

Episcopal L 5-0 vs. Collegiate

SSSAS W 10-1 vs. T.C.

April 9

B.I. L 7-6 @ Bishop O’Connell

April 10

B.I. W 6-2 vs. OLGC

SSSAS L 6-2 @ Bullis

T.C. L 16-3 vs. West Potomac