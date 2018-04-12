Sports Roundup: Week of April 12

The Alexandria Times sports roundup includes records and game results for the prior week in two sports per season for Alexandria’s four local high schools: Bishop Ireton, Episcopal, St. Stephens and St. Agnes and T.C. Williams. Records will be presented alphabetically, while results will be listed by date.
This spring, the sports included are girls’ lacrosse and boys’ baseball. We will also be running photos with captions from games and encourage readers to send timely photos for submission to newstips@alextimes.com. We will also continue covering games from various sports, as well as running sports features about Alexandria athletes.
Girls’ Lacrosse:
School Record:
Bishop Ireton 8-1
Episcopal 4-6
SSSAS 8-2
T.C. Williams 3-2
Scores this week:
April 5
B.I. W 10-9 @ American Heritage
Episcopal L 17-5 @ Holton-Arms
SSSAS W 15-6 vs. Loyola Academy
T.C. W 17-6 vs. Mount Vernon
April 7
Episcopal L 9-3 vs. Loyola Academy
Episcopal L 12-9 vs. OLGC
SSSAS L 7-6 vs. Academy-Notre Dame De Namur
April 10
B.I. W 12-6 vs. Episcopal Academy (Newtown Square, Pennsylvania)
Boys’ Baseball:
School Record:
Bishop Ireton 2-10
Episcopal 2-4
SSSAS 9-4
T.C. Williams 5-5
Scores this week:
April 5
B.I. L 10-0 @ Norfolk Academy
Episcopal W 4-3 @ SSSAS
April 6
Episcopal L 5-0 vs. Collegiate
SSSAS W 10-1 vs. T.C.
April 9
B.I. L 7-6 @ Bishop O’Connell
April 10
B.I. W 6-2 vs. OLGC
SSSAS L 6-2 @ Bullis
T.C. L 16-3 vs. West Potomac