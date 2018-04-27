Spring2ACTion breaks fundraising records in eighth year

Spring2ACTion, the annual online giving event for Alexandria nonprofits, outraised last year’s total by more than $100,000.

This year’s event, which took place on April 25, raised $1,768,501 for Alexandria nonprofits in 24 hours, a year-over-year increase of $176,042, according to an ACT news release.

This year, more than 20 nonprofits participated for the first time. This year, the Alexandria Soccer Association received the most donors, while RunningBrooke received the most dollars. Alexandria Harmonizers had the most donors of participating Spring4ART organizations and Team NoVA for Urban Alliance had the most free agent fundraisers.

Overall, Spring2ACTion had 9,402 donors contributing to its 157 contributing nonprofits. A full list of the amount donated to each nonprofit can be found here.

“We are so proud to be part of such a generous community,” Heather Peeler, president and CEO of ACT, said in the release. “For the eighth year, Alexandria came together to support nonprofits that are essential to our city.”

Spring2Action, founded in 2011, has raised $8 million over its eight years in operation. The event is presented by ACT and the City of Alexandria. The day of the online giving event, several local businesses offer discounts to participating donors.