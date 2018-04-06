Alexandria Chamber announces Valor Awards honorees

The Alexandria Chamber of Commerce has announced the honorees for its annual Valor Awards.

The three Alexandria Police Department officers who were among the first on the scene to the June shooting at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park – Nicole Battaglia, Alexander Jensen and Kevin Jobe – are three of the 62 honorees that will be recognized at the Chamber’s April 19 event. Battaglia, Jensen and Jobe will receive gold awards. Officer Suzanne Watts will receive the silver medal.

Other awardees are listed below.

Bronze medal recipients include:

Sergeant Daniel Gordon

Sergeant Gregory Holden

Officer Reid Hudson

Officer Bryson Norris

Officer Douglass Serven II

Officer Anthony Larusso

Detective Keith Burkholder

Lieutenant Matt Weinert

K9 Officer Carlos Rolon

Officer Richard Sandoval

Officer Michael Izzi

Officer Michael Matteson

Deputy Fire Marshal Joseph Zarkauskas

Fire Captain Anthony Casalena

Firefighter Tyler Degenhardt

Firefighter Christopher Smith

Firefighter/Medic Richard Krimmer

Firefighter Luis Vasquez

Firefighter Caleb Hann

Firefighter Christopher Yashin

Medic Fiona Apple

Medic Chad Shade

Life Saving Award recipients include:

Medic Remi Howell

Medic Brett Buehler

Firefighter Karl Kappelman

Captain Chad Lallier

Firefighter Kristina Holt

Firefighter Matthew Quante

Firefighter Kenny Salfelder

Lieutenant Donald Scott

Sergeant Jeff Stovall

Officer Joel Hughes

Officer Raymond Golden

Officer Robert Honaker

Firefighter Jason Sharpe

Firefighter Arash Hematti

Firefighter Daryoush Hematti

Firefighter Travis Daniels

Firefighter Joseph Porcelli

Captain Joseph Beavan

Firefighter Ashley Whisonant

Firefighter Eric Vafier

Deputy Sheriff Myrna Juarez

Deputy Brian Wade

Deputy Gerald Wooden

Officer Jamie Gernatt

Officer Joseph Winkeler

Officer Benjamin Berlin

Officer David Daniels

Officer Timothy Larson

Officer Angel Semidey

Certificate of Valor honorees include:

Officer Daniel Caniff

Officer Constance Kniesler

Officer Westrick McIlvain

Officer Steven Moffa

Officer John Brattelli

Officer David Daniels

Officer Chuck Young

Lieutenant Ed Milner

The 2018 Public Safety & Valor Awards will be held between 8 and 10 a.m. on April 19 at the Hilton Alexandria Old Town.