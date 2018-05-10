Alexandria Sports Roundup: Week of May 10

The Alexandria Times sports roundup includes records and game results for the prior week in two sports per season for Alexandria’s four local high schools: Bishop Ireton, Episcopal, St. Stephens and St. Agnes and T.C. Williams. Records will be presented alphabetically, while results will be listed by date.

This spring, the sports included are girls’ lacrosse and boys’ baseball. We will also be running photos with captions from games and encourage readers to send timely photos for submission to newstips@alextimes.com. We will also continue covering games from various sports, as well as running sports features about Alexandria athletes.

Girls’ Lacrosse:

School Record:

Bishop Ireton 18-3

Episcopal 6-13

SSSAS 20-2

T.C. Williams 8-6

Scores this week:

May 2

T.C. L 16-7 @ Washington-Lee

May 3

B.I. W 13-3 vs. St. John’s (WCAC semifinals)

Episcopal L 14-4 @ George Washington

SSSAS W 19-11 vs. Potomac School

May 4

T.C. W 18-3 @ Mount Vernon

May 5

SSSAS W 13-12 vs. Darien

May 7

B.I. W 16-11 vs. OLGC (WCAC championship)

Boys’ Baseball:

School Record:

Bishop Ireton 4-18

Episcopal 4-8

SSSAS 11-8

T.C. Williams 11-7

Scores this week:

May 2

B.I. L 16-10 @ DeMatha

T.C. W 7-0 vs. Stonewall Jackson

May 3

SSSAS L 4-3 vs. St. Albans

T.C. W 16-4 @ Annandale

May 5

T.C. W 10-2 @ Park View