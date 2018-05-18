Alexandria Sports Roundup: Week of May 17

The Alexandria Times sports roundup includes records and game results for the prior week in two sports per season for Alexandria’s four local high schools: Bishop Ireton, Episcopal, St. Stephens and St. Agnes and T.C. Williams. Records will be presented alphabetically, while results will be listed by date.

This spring, the sports included are girls’ lacrosse and boys’ baseball. We will also be running photos with captions from games and encourage readers to send timely photos for submission to newstips@alextimes.com. We will also continue covering games from various sports, as well as running sports features about Alexandria athletes.

Girls’ Lacrosse:

School Record:

Bishop Ireton 19-3

Episcopal 7-15

SSSAS 22-3

T.C. Williams 9-6

Scores this week:

May 9

T.C. W 10-8 vs. Hayfield (district semifinals)

May 10

Episcopal L 6-5 @ Holton-Arms (ISL quarterfinals)

SSSAS W 18-4 vs. Flint Hill (ISL quarterfinals)

May 12

SSSAS L 10-9 vs. Holton-Arms (ISL semifinals)

May 15

B.I. W 16-5 vs. Episcopal (VISAA quarterfinals)

SSSAS W 19-9 vs. Collegiate School (VISAA quarterfinals)

Boys’ Baseball:

School Record:

Bishop Ireton 4-18

Episcopal 4-8

SSSAS 11-8

T.C. Williams 13-7

Scores this week:

May 9

T.C. W 8-1 @ Mount Vernon

May 10

T.C. W 6-2 vs. Mount Vernon