Alexandria Sports Roundup: Week of May 24

The Alexandria Times sports roundup includes records and game results for the prior week in two sports per season for Alexandria’s four local high schools: Bishop Ireton, Episcopal, St. Stephens and St. Agnes and T.C. Williams. Records will be presented alphabetically, while results will be listed by date.

This spring, the sports included are girls’ lacrosse and boys’ baseball. We will also be running photos with captions from games and encourage readers to send timely photos for submission to newstips@alextimes.com. We will also continue covering games from various sports, as well as running sports features about Alexandria athletes.

Girls’ Lacrosse:

Final Records:

Bishop Ireton 21-3

Episcopal 7-15

SSSAS 26-4

T.C. Williams 9-7

Scores this week:

May 19

B.I W 16-10 vs. Paul VI (VISAA semifinal)

SSSAS W 18-8 vs. Potomac School (VISAA semifinal)

May 20

B.I W 8-7 vs. SSSAS (VISAA final)

Boys’ Baseball:

Final Records:

Bishop Ireton 4-18

Episcopal 4-8

SSSAS 11-11

T.C. Williams 13-8

Scores this week:

May 21

T.C. L 3-1 @ Annandale (district semifinal)