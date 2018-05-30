Mason Social owners propose new restaurant for former Hunting Creek Steak space

A new restaurant is proposed for the former Hunting Creek Steak location on upper King Street.

Partners Justin Sparrow, Chad Sparrow and Larry Walston Jr., who also own Mason Social, filed a special use permit with the city on May 22 to open a new restaurant, Augie’s, at 1106 King St.

Hunting Creek Steak, which opened in that location 2015, closed the restaurant in March.

The special use permit doesn’t request changes to the terms approved for Hunting Creek Steak in December 2014. The number of seats would remain 108 for indoor dining and 45 for patio seating. The hours of operation and number of employees would also not change, according to the permit.

The applicant also didn’t request the ability to make renovations or physical changes to the space.

The special use permit doesn’t give any hints to what food Augie’s plans to serve up. Mason Social, however, which has operated at 728 N. Henry St. since 2015, serves modern American cuisine.

Asana Partners, which purchased tens of properties in Old Town in 2016 and 2017, owns the property.