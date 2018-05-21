Grand jury indicts officer who discharged weapon at George Washington Middle School

A grand jury has indicted the school resource officer who discharged his service weapon inside George Washington Middle School in March.

Carl Savoy, 27, was charged with two misdemeanors, reckless handling of a firearm and destruction of property, on Monday.

The maximum penalty for the charges is a year in jail and a fine of up to $2,500. A trial date hasn’t been set for Savoy as of yet.

Savoy is on administrative leave without pay from the Alexandria Police Department as a result of the charge. He has been with the department for five years.

The indictment follows Savoy accidentally discharging his weapon at 9:10 a.m. on March 13. There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

“Given the events in Parkland, Florida, and the events over the past year – 18 shootings is just unfathomable – so of course there’s heightened concern,” Alexandria City Public Schools Interim Superintendent Lois Berlin said at the time. “If this can happen with a trained police officer, this is why we don’t need to arm teachers.”