Taco eatery, tattoo parlor, juice bar set to open in North Old Town

By Alexa Epitropoulos | aepitropoulos@alextimes.com

A new taco restaurant, a tattoo parlor, a fitness center and a juice bar with a walk-up window are coming to Alexandria’s Parker-Gray district this summer.

Chop Shop Taco, Marlowe Ink, Zweet Sport Total Fitness and Grateful Kitchen Co. are set to open in a development called Madison Collective at 1008 Madison St., according to a news release. The building formerly housed a used car lot and automobile “chop shop,” which gave the restaurant its name.

Chop Shop Taco plans to serve tacos, tortas and snacks, including a variety of “off the spit” meats, including al pastor, chicken, pork belly and brisket. Avanti Holdings, which owns the building, is opening the restaurant in partnership with Kris Garcia and Chef Ed McIntosh, formerly of Tortilladora.

Marlowe Ink, the second location for the James Marlowe-owned tattoo parlor, will also open at Madison Collective. Tattoo artists Danny Zelsman and Jen White will be based at the Alexandria location and will be joined by guest artists.

Zweet Sport Fitness Center’s location at Madison Collective will include a 35-bike cycling room and a group fitness or personal training space for one-on-one training or semi-private sessions. Zweet Sport also operates a hot yoga school at 400 N. Henry St.

Grateful Kitchen Co. will serve up juice and espresso at its standing-room-only location with a walk-up window. Its beverages will be consumed inside at the counters, outside or on-the-go.

Madison Collective will also include a gathering space at its center called “The Waiting Room,” which will be decorated with art curated by Artbot.

Avanti Holdings owns a number of commercial properties in Alexandria. Avanti Principal Teddy Kim co-founded and was formerly a partner in Mason Social on North Henry Street, according to the release.