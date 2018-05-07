City manager announces Potomac Yard Metro plan changes

City Manager Mark Jinks has announced significant changes to the Potomac Yard Metro station plan.

Jinks said in a memo to Mayor Allison Silberberg and city council members that, in response to increasing costs, the city and WMATA decided to “reduce the scope” of the construction by eliminating a south entrance at South Glebe Road, a south station mezzanine, a west ramp, a south pedestrian/bicycle bridge and an east ramp. Jinks also said park improvements have been eliminated, save for restoration of existing park features required as part of the station construction.

Jinks stated in the memo that the project would include a public entrance to the north mezzanine in order to accommodate access for pedestrians from Potomac Greens, located to the planned metro station’s east.

The memo also said the city would explore alternative access options to the north entrance on the west side for riders coming to the station from East Glebe Road.

The metro station has already been delayed several times and, last month, city council voted to approve a $52 million increase in the project’s budget, from $268 million to $320 million. The metro station is now slated to open in 2021.

A Potomac Yard Metrorail Implementation Work Group meeting will be held on Wednesday at City Hall from 7 to 8:30 p.m.