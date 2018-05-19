Freight train derails in Alexandria after apparent partial bridge collapse

A CSX freight train derailed this morning in the Eisenhower corridor after an apparent partial railway bridge collapse, the city announced in a news release at 8:59 a.m.

About 30 train cars fell off the tracks shortly after 7 a.m. on Saturday, according to the city. The city said all crew members on the freight train were accounted for and there were no injuries as a result of the incident. The train wasn’t carrying ethanol or hazardous cargo, according to the city, and public safety officials haven’t identified spills or leaks as of this morning.

Wheeler Avenue in between Early and Gordon streets were closed this morning for emergency vehicle staging, but the release said the derailment didn’t directly impact local roads.

The city said in the release that there will be an “extensive operation” to fix the derailment and investigate the cause.