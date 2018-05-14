Alexandria man arrested in Loudoun double homicide

An Alexandria man has been arrested as a suspect in a double homicide that took place in a cafe in Sterling, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday afternoon.

Hassan M. Gailani, 34, faces two counts of first degree murder and one count of use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The arrest follows Loudoun County Sheriff’s Deputies responding to an incident at the Pharaoh Cafe at 1:45 a.m. on Monday. The deputies found that two individuals had died at the scene. The names of the victims haven’t been released, pending notification of their next of kin.

Deputies arrested the suspect while he was in his vehicle and attempting to leave the scene.

He is being held at Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.