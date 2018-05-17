Alexandria Times to forego mayoral endorsement

By Alexandria Times Staff | Email staff

The Alexandria Times learned when campaign finance reports were released in mid-April that a silent partner in its ownership group – who owns a small stake in the AlexTimesLLC, but has no input on the editorial content of the paper – made a financial contribution earlier this year in the mayoral race. Because of this, the Times will forego making a mayoral endorsement. Endorsements for council will still be made.

“This contribution was made innocently by a silent partner who had never been part of a newspaper ownership group before,” Denise Dunbar, Times publisher and executive editor, said. “But, because the Times has a company policy prohibiting any type of participation in local campaigns, we are going to sit this one out.”