Group files lawsuit against council on Karig Estates

A citizen’s group has filed a lawsuit over city council’s Karig Estates decision.

The lawsuit filed by Alexandria Coalition for Responsible Stewardship alleges that council’s decision is “improper, unreasonable and not supported by substantial evidence.” The group filed the lawsuit in March and announced May 5 that law firm Offit Kurman would represent them.

Council approved Karig Estates’ development site plan in January, which calls for the construction of four single-family homes in a plot behind Beth El Hebrew Congregation.

Many residents of the surrounding neighborhood disapproved of the project due to environmental concerns, with 26 individuals opting to speak at the Jan. 20 public hearing. Council approved the proposal by a 6-1 vote. Council also denied an appeal on the issue.

The group is asking the court to reverse city council’s decision and order the city to send the plan back to the planning commission to revise the plan to comply with “applicable laws and regulations.”

The city had no comment on the lawsuit as of Tuesday.

