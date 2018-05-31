Letter to the Editor: Why is 2019 closing of Metro stations a fait accompli?

To the editor:

The Metrorail system has been neglecting its aging infrastructure for decades – and unfortunately, Alexandria residents will pay the

consequences when all of its stations are closed for four months in the summer of 2019. There’s no doubt that this decision was made by people who don’t think twice about having a car to drive to work, a parking space and money for gas, but the ones who will suffer will be the Alexandrians who rely on Metro to get to work.

To have no proposed alternative yet – and no community dialogue – is a blow to the working people we should be championing. City officials, both those who are elected and those who are not, should explain to Alexandrians why this development, which will affect commuters, businesses and summer tourism, has been accepted as a fait accompli.

-Amanda Wilcox, Alexandria